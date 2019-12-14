MILNE, Fay Constance

(nee Walker):

Passed away peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, on Thursday, 5th December 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother of Bruce and Bronwyn (Matamata), Margaret and Max (New Plymouth), and Sandra and the late Brent (Auckland). Special Nana (Nans) to Lee and Ian (Hamilton), Shelley and Jonathan (New Plymouth), Andrew and Lucia (London), Jonathon and Rebecca (Cayman Islands) and the late Simon. Great-Grandmother to Joshua, Lauren, Zoe, Emily, James, and Indie. Thank you to the staff at Chalmers and Hospice, who were so kind to Mum and our family. All messages to the Milne family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with her wishes, a private service has been held.





