MACALISTER,
Ewen Robert (Bob):
Loved eldest son of the late Alick & Betty, brother to Mr Boy & Lad. Beloved husband of the late Mere, father and father-in-law to Robert & Pepe, Kori & Deanna, Jason, Ariana & Luke, Traverse & Craig. Loved Koro, uncle, cousin & friend to many. Dad will be laying in state at Waipapa Marae, Kawhia. Tangi will be on Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am, followed by burial at Kawhia Public Cemetery, Lake Road. Kaihakari to follow back at Waipapa Marae.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2019