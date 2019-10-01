MOSSMAN,
Evelyn May (May):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Sunday, 29th September 2019. Aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Rex & Ruth. Loved nanny to Tane, Karina & Nick, Bradleigh, Kelly & Jeremy and 6 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for May will be held at the Methodist Parish of Te Awamutu, Bank Street, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 4th October 2019, at 1.00pm. In remembrance of May please wear bright coloured clothing. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Mossman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019