FIRKIN, Evelyn Gladys

(formerly Spooner):

Peacefully on 16 August 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Firkin and the late Jim Spooner. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Nola, Peter and Antonia, Lindsay and Suzanne, Roger and Heather; loved Nana to 11 grandchildren and great-Nana to 20 great-grandchildren; and loved stepmother to Ron Firkin and Heather Miller and their families. A service for Ev will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Church St, Te Aroha, on Wednesday 21 August at 11.00am, followed by burial in Te Aroha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Aroha Community Red Cross Van would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family wish to thank all the staff at Kenwyn Home for their care of Mum. All messages to the Firkin / Spooner Family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.



