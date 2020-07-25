BARBER, Evelyn
(Eve) (formerly Lewis):
On July 24, 2020, only a day after her 100th birthday, passed peacefully at Burlington Village. Loving and devoted wife of the late Allan Lewis, and the late Theo, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary (deceased) and David Jenkinson, David and Pat, and Trevor and Julie, treasured nana of Catherine, Trevor, and Peter; Nick, and Jo, cherished and great-grandmother to her 9 great-grandchildren; and a dear friend to Vince. Messages can be addressed to The Family of the late Evelyn Barber, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Eve's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on July 25, 2020