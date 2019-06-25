REEKIE, Eva (née Paniora):
On Sunday 23 June 2019, (unexpectedly) in Hamilton, aged 72 years. Much loved Mum of Rona (deceased), Shelley and Willie; Laura; Marion and Duncan. Loved Nanny of Karlos, Corrine, Jamie, Nathan, Cole, Sena, Hana, Nichaiah, Jessie, Caleb and Jade. Proud great-grandmother to all of her great-grandchildren. A farewell to Reekie will be held at Zenders Function Centre, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, on Wednesday 26th June, at 10.00am. Eva will be buried in Dargaville the following day. Communications C/- Laura 021 899 390.
Published in Waikato Times on June 25, 2019