HILL, Eva Marion

(nee Porter; formerly Wilkie):

Sadly passed away at Cantabria Home and Hospital in Rotorua on 21 December 2019. Dearly loved by her three daughters Lorraine Tomas, Kaye Wilkie and Sue Wilkie and their families. Eve lived in Rotorua for the past four years following some 50-plus years in Fairfield, Hamilton. She grew up in Ohura, King Country, the eighth child of 13 to Augustus (Northern Ireland & Akaroa) and Lillian Porter (Ngati Mahana, Taranaki). Married to Benjamin Wilkie (Ngati Porou, Ruatoria), widowed, and to Rod Hill (Hamilton) 37 years. Eve will be sadly missed by family, relations and the many people she knew through her 88 years. We are very grateful for staff across Rotorua Hospital and all those in health who looked after Eve with such care and respect. Friends and family will celebrate Eve's life at 10.30am on Tuesday 24 December at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. This will be followed by a private service for family at Rotorua crematorium.





