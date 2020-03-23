HOOPER, Eunice Ferguson
(nee Pook):
On 21 March 2020 peacefully at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Edwin & Ana, William, Kevin & Brenda and Ashley. Loved Nana of Shelley, Karina, James, Daniel, Garth and Michael, and great-grandmother of Jayden, Kiera, Sabrina, Jamie and Summer. A special thanks to the staff at Radius Kensington for their love and support of Eunice. All communications to the Hooper family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2020