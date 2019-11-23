LUKE,
Ethel Margaret Catherine:
On November 15th 2019, in her 95th year, passed away at Kenwyn Rest Home, Te Aroha (formerly from Morrinsville). Dearly loved wife of the late Bert. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Catherine (deceased) and Fred Goldring; Murray (deceased); and Jackie and Greg (of Canberra). Loved grandmother of Aaron and Shanan, and great-grandmother of Archie. A service for Ethel will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, December 4th at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Kenwyn Rest Home, Te Aroha. All communications to the LUKE family to Jackie Luke, 3a Rolph Place, Gilmore, ACT 2905 Australia.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019