LAURENCE, Estelle:

On Sunday 15th March 2020 at Te Aroha, peacefully, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, and cherished Mum of Lyn and the late Ian MacKinlay (Auckland), Doug (Whitianga), the late Jenny Fagan (Hamilton), Fay and Gary Windleborn (Thames Coast), and Grant and Sheryl (Morrinsville). Adored Gran to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchild.

A wonderful lady who will be so very missed by us all.

Special thank you to all the staff at Kenwyn Rest Home & Hospital, Te Aroha, for the loving care they gave to her. According to her wishes, a private service will be held.



