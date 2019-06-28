SMART, Esmee Dawn:
Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Views surrounded by her loving family on 26th June 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Max. Treasured Mum of Carole, the late Jen and John, Sandi and Ray, Stu and Janice. Loved Nana of all her 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Esmee's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 1st July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Smart family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 28, 2019