ANSLEY, Esma Mary:

The most loving and strongest Mum despite life's hardships. Your warmth and smile drew us and all who met you to you. You always saw the brightside and your humour will always be with us. Nana, you gave such unconditional love despite being notoriously mischievous. We are so proud of you and will always adore you. You are still beautiful!! Our sincere appreciation to Maree and staff at the Raglan Rest Home.

- Christine, Chris & Francesca



