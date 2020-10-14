UDY, Errol Clemence:
Passed away 10th October 2020 at Kingswood Rest Home, Morrinsville, three days before his 93rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Ivan and Anne; Poppa to Megan and Duncan, and soon-to-be great-grandfather to their baby; Poppa to Grant and Jennifer. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Alex; Granddad to TJ and Aaryn. Errol's family would like to thank Tonya and the staff of Kingswood Rest Home for the wonderful care they gave Errol under difficult conditions, and also Dr Naresh Parsotam and staff of the Morrinsville Medical Centre. A private family funeral will be held.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020