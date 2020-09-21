COWLING, Errol John:
Passed away in his sleep at Assisi Rest Home on Friday 18th September 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Molly. Loved father & father-in-law of Chris & Lisa, Tracy & Bruce McBain, Tania & Craig Beetson, and Lisa & Bevan Davis. Loved grandad & poppa of Elyse, Hannah, Matthew, Jessica, Aaron, and Ellen. Great-Grandfather to Olivia, Sam, and Hazel.
"Forever in our Hearts"
A funeral Service for Errol will be held at Rosetown Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Thursday 24th September 2020 at 1.00pm. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Cowling Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2020