McLAY, Ernest John (Ernie):
Passed away peacefully at Matariki Community Care Facility, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 15th May 2020, aged 86, after a short illness. Ernie is survived by his dearly beloved wife, Grace and his four children, Ross, Kelvin, Geoff, and Cherilyn. Loving Brother to Alwyn, Grandfather to Tim, Nick, Keryn, Richard, James, Lucas, and Cameron, and Great-Grandfather to Jet, William and Matthew. A private farewell will be held for Ernie and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bible Society NZ, biblesociety.org.nz A big thank you to the staff at Matariki for the loving care provided. All communications please to the McLay family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020