McDONALD,
Ernest Richard (Dick):
Peacefully on Monday 15 June 2020, at Aparangi Care Centre, Te Kauwhata. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Lyn and Jim (dec); Colleen and Gary; Glenys and Steve and Colin (dec). Loved grandfather of Richard, Anthony, John and Alyse and their families. Great-grandfather of eight.
''Together again with Mum''
A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at a later date. All communications to the McDonald Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2020
