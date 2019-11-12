KENNY, Ernest 'Ernie'

Passed away on 8 November 2019 at Aranui Resthome, Auckland, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Much loved father and father-in-law of Neil, Jennifer and Andrew. Loved GranGran to Megan, Tom, Matthew and Rebekah.
He will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at St Clare's Co-operating Church, 97 Tuhikaramea Rd, Dinsdale, on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to the Kenny family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 12, 2019