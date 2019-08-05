GOODWIN,
Ernest Frank (Ernie):
Passed away peacefully while sleeping at Cambridge Oakdale on Saturday, 3 August 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved and adored partner of Noeline Jones. Beloved, fun loving and cherished father and father-in-law of Annette & Mike, Carol & Trev, Neville & Lianne. Cheeky granddad to 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ernie's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Leamington Cemetery. All communications to The Goodwin Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019