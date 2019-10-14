Ernest ATKINS

Death Notice

ATKINS,
Ernest Robert (Ernie):
Passed away after a short illness on 10 October 2019. Aged 90 years. Adored husband of Natalie for 72 years. Father to Judith-Ann, Norman, Peter and the late Bruce. A private cremation has been held, followed by celebration of life at the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club, Main Road, Katikati, on Thursday 17 October at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society either online at bit.ly/eratkins1010 or left at the service. All communications to Atkins Family, PO Box 13603, Tauranga Central 3141.


Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2019
