KAMPEN, Erna:
Born 9 December 1928 Passed away on 26 June 2020
Erna, 91, passed away peacefully at Windsor Court. Much loved wife of the late John Kampen. Loved mum of Rob and Beth, Yvonne, and Stef. Loved grandma of Jamie, Paul, Laura, Tim and Bex. Loved great-grandma of Liam, Sam, Ashley and Noah. A memorial gathering is to be held at North West Baptist Church, 95 Rotokauri Road, Hamilton, at 3.00pm on Monday 6 July. In lieu of flowers please donate to Christian Friends of Israel @ Dennis 021 384 452
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2020