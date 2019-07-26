Erica TREBILCO

Guest Book
  • "Glad we got the chance to know you.All out Love Pam and..."
    - Chris Gibson
  • "Dear John and Family,My thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Tracey Mackay
Service Information
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075433151
Death Notice

TREBILCO, Erica Annabelle
(nee Gordon):
On 23rd July 2019, aged 71 years old, Erica passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of John, treasured mother and grandmother of the late Cherie, Lee-Ann and Michael Trebilco-Daysh, Jenny, David, Brandon and Melissa Caird, Stephen, Haley, Brooke, Georgia and Jesse Trebilco, Kim, Quinn, Leah and Riley Heron. A celebration service for Erica will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, on Tuesday 30th July at 10.30am. This is followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please donate to Waipuna Hospice.
Erica's faith has carried
her home.
Published in Waikato Times from July 26 to July 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.