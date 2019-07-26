TREBILCO, Erica Annabelle
(nee Gordon):
On 23rd July 2019, aged 71 years old, Erica passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of John, treasured mother and grandmother of the late Cherie, Lee-Ann and Michael Trebilco-Daysh, Jenny, David, Brandon and Melissa Caird, Stephen, Haley, Brooke, Georgia and Jesse Trebilco, Kim, Quinn, Leah and Riley Heron. A celebration service for Erica will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, on Tuesday 30th July at 10.30am. This is followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please donate to Waipuna Hospice.
Erica's faith has carried
her home.
