WOHLERS, Eric Graham:
On Friday 11th September 2020, doing what he loved, being on the land. Loved and cherished husband of the late Heather (Baz). Adored and loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Murray, Shane and Colleen, Debbie and Anton. Much loved Pop to his grandchildren Jenna, Nicole, Callum, Sean and Amy. Eric's family and close friends have had a private farewell and shared wonderful memories of him. All communications to Wohlers Family, PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 21, 2020