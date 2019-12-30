WHITING, Eric John Albert:
Passed away peacefully at St Joan's Rest Home on 27 December 2019, aged 86 years. Respected stepdad to Bryan and Paul and their families.
'Rest, O weary traveler,
for with the dawn comes
great joy'.
A service for Eric will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Thursday 9th January 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Jones family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020