TOWNLEY, Eric Griffith:

On 20 July 2020, aged 92 years, passed away surrounded by his family (peacefully in his sleep) at Te Ata Rest Home, Te Awamutu. Beloved husband of Coral and the late Constance (Connie). Devoted father and father-in-law of Mark and Sue, Stephen, Christopher and Timothy. Grandfather of Chloey and loved and respected friend of Coral's family.

"Life will never be the same without you, but we still have our wonderful memories.

Rest easy."

Eric's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Te Ata for the wonderful care given to Eric. A Service will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 25 July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Townley family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



