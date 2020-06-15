SCOWN, Eric Paul (Paul):
On 12 June 2020, peacefully at Hamilton, surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Loved father & father-in-law of Bruce & Sheryl, Helen & Gordon (dec.), David & Pauline, Sheryll & Bill (dec.), Pauline & Graeme, Natalie & Ray. A much-loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. A memorial service for Paul will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Stroke Foundation, PO Box 27112, Garnett Avenue, Hamilton 3257, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Scown family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2020