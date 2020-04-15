PRYOR,
Eric James Henry (Jim):
Passed away on 8th April 2020, aged 90 years. Loved husband of Jean, and father of Susan, Alan, Dell and Anne. Loved Pop and great-grandpoppa.
"At peace at last."
Thanks to staff of Kamo Home & Village and Whangarei Hospital. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of Jim's life at a later date TBA. All communications to the "Pryor" family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2020