JAMES, Eric Edwin:

6.3.1940 – 4.9.2019

Aged 79 years. Passed away suddenly at home. Loved husband of the late Geordie. Loved Dad of Paddy and Lucy, Greg, Flea and Kimmie, Porky, and Shaun and Katrina. Loved Poppa of Hayden, Baylley, Paige, Dylan, Jessie and Theresa.

"Precious to our hearts,



Will be sadly missed."

A celebration of Eric's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Whitaker & Burgess Sts, Te Aroha, on Thursday 12th September at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers would be welcome for the Te Aroha and Districts Community Hospital and may be left at the service or posted to 72 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha 3320. Communications for the family, c/- 653 Manawaru Road, RD 1, Te Aroha 3391. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.



