On 5th June 2020 peacefully at St Andrews Care Home with loved ones. Dearly loved Husband of the late Margaret. Loving Father and Father-in-Law of Susan & Jim, John & Jo and James. Friend of Penny and Carol. Very special Grandad of 7 and Great-Grandad of 10. Dad you were a pillar of strength to all of us, your hard work, support and guidance provided us with a solid platform to prosper and grow. Your love and kindness will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace Dad, united with Mum.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held at St Pauls Collegiate Chapel, 77 Hukanui Road, Hamilton on Thursday 11th June at 2.00pm. Special Thanks to Amanda Foster Haematology, Dr Jenny Letts, and the staff at St Andrews Bupa for their compassionate loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice. All communications to







Published in Waikato Times on June 8, 2020

