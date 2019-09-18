Enid WESTLAKE

Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

WESTLAKE, Enid Ethel:
After a short illness on 15 September 2019, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vanessa and Peter, Gavin and Nic, and Annette and Bruce. Treasured granny of Jennifer and Justin, and Jack and Rebecca, great-granny of Ronon, and extended granny of Brooke and Luke. A service for Enid will be held at the Matamata Club, 9 Waharoa Road East, on Friday 20 September, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Westlake family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 18, 2019
