Ema BOWEN

Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
BOWEN,
Ema Marta (Martha):
Passed away on Tuesday, 15th September 2020 at St Kilda Retirement Village and Care Home, Cambridge. Aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Douglas. Loved mother of Allan and Kay, John and Judith. Nana of Karen and Jennie. Great-Nana to Kyla-Rose, Olive and Amelia. A Service for Martha will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, on Saturday, 19th September, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Matamata Cemetery. All communications to the Bowen family, c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 17, 2020
