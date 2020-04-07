Elwin HOCKLY

Guest Book
  • "So very saddened to hear this news; no more pain,..."
  • "Very sad news. Lots of love and prayers from the Townsend..."
    - Robyn Ruddell
  • "Lois & family, so sorry to hear of the passing of Elwin -..."
  • "To the Mcpherson family condolences on the lost of your..."
    - Lorraine Mildon
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Death Notice

HOCKLY, Elwin Arnold:
Aged 74 years. Peacefully at home on 4th April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lois for 49 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Andrew McPherson (Te Awamutu), Angela and Peter Bhandal (Hamilton), Deborah and Murray White (Hamilton). Loved Poppa of Callum, Liam and Jacob, Leah, Rebekah, Anna and Eden, Lauren, Cameron and Jake.
"You've left us with so many wonderful memories, especially our last
family holiday".
Elwin's service will be held at a later date. Communications to Unit 2, 10 Mere Road, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.