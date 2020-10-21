Elsie TOWNSEND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie TOWNSEND.
Service Information
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato
3283
078277649
Service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Henley Hotel
151 Maungatautari Road
Cambridge
View Map
Death Notice

TOWNSEND, Elsie Violet:
Died at Waikato Hospital on 19 October 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Loving mother of Frances and Robert Foster, James, and the late Nigel and Kath. Dear Nana of Arjen and Rebecca, Tod and Sonya, Evan and Isabel, Ryan and Raquel, Jamal and Rachel. Old Gigi of Charlotte , Jacob and Amelia. Thanks to the staff on ward A3 at Waikato Hospital and the nurses at Tamahere Eventide for their care. A Service for Elsie will be held at Henley Hotel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, on Saturday 24 October at 11:30am.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.