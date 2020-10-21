TOWNSEND, Elsie Violet:
Died at Waikato Hospital on 19 October 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Loving mother of Frances and Robert Foster, James, and the late Nigel and Kath. Dear Nana of Arjen and Rebecca, Tod and Sonya, Evan and Isabel, Ryan and Raquel, Jamal and Rachel. Old Gigi of Charlotte , Jacob and Amelia. Thanks to the staff on ward A3 at Waikato Hospital and the nurses at Tamahere Eventide for their care. A Service for Elsie will be held at Henley Hotel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, on Saturday 24 October at 11:30am.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020