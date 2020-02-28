HYNSON,
Elsie Nanette (Nan):
On February 25th 2020, Nanette passed away peacefully at Windsor Court Rest Home, Ohaupo, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dan Hynson. Loved mother to her two sons, Daniel & Lisa, and Robert & Cheryl. Loved and loving Nan of Nicholas, Blake and Flynn. Sincere thanks to the staff of Radius Windsor Court for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance may be left at the service or made online https://www.stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate/feb-appeal-2020/ A service to celebrate Nanette's life will be held on Monday 2 March 2020 in St Luke's Anglican Church, St Luke's Place, Melville, Hamilton, at 11.30am, followed by Private Cremation. All communications to the Hynson family, PO Box 34032, Pirongia 3844.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020