WOOD, Elsa Winifred:
On 3 August 2019 at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton, aged 97. Beloved wife of the late John (England). Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Sharon (England), and Judith and David. Much loved granny of Adam and Henrietta, Oliver and Lucy (England), Emma and Shannon, Jack and Emma; and great-granny of Thomas, Poppy, Ben, Toby and Sophie (England), Henry and Oscar.
So deeply missed.
Now at Peace.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2019