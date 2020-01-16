DYE, Ellen (Linda):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by whãnau on 14 January 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved mum of Brenny, Kimmy and Ant and awesome loving nana to Chase, Taylor, Zach, Jake, Georgia, Murphy, Bella and Penny. Cherished sister of the Fallon whãnau.
"We will sadly miss her generous kind soul and nature".
A service for Linda will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Road, Matamata on Friday (tomorrow) at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Matamata Cemetery. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 16, 2020