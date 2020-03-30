WORTH,

Ella Barbara (Betty):

Peacefully at Beattie Home, Otorohanga, on 27th March 2020. Aged 91 years. Loving and loved wife of the late Noel of Otorohanga. Loving mother of James (Jim) Worth, Auckland and Karen Davies, Australia. Grandmother of Zeb and Courtney and great-great-grandmother of Sofie and Eli. Loved sister of Freeman (dec), Graham (dec), Vera Munro, Alf (dec), John, and Richard (Dick) Holt. The family give sincere thanks to the manager and staff of Beattie Home for their kindness and love over the last four years. According to her wishes Betty, has now been cremated and her ashes will be placed beside her husband Noel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications please to Worth(Holt) Family, c/o V J Williams and Sons, PO Box 241, TeKuiti 3941.

VJ Williams & Sons






