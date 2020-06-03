Hi Karen, Joanne & family
sorry to hear of your loss, have fond memories of your mum & dad at Awahou and your mum at Girls Rally. Thoughts with you allxx
Sue McMillan (Suzanne King)
WHITEHEAD, Elizabeth Ann
(nee Henderson):
On Saturday 30th May 2020 at Awatere Care Centre, Hamilton. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen & John (Wellington), and Jo & Paul (Auckland). Adored Nana of Cameron and Frances, Olivia, and Ben and Charlotte. A special thanks to the team at Awatere Care Centre for their extraordinary level of care. Messages to PO Box 27-047, Wellington 6141. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held for Elizabeth.
'Safe in the arms of her
loving Saviour'
(nee Henderson):
On Saturday 30th May 2020 at Awatere Care Centre, Hamilton. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen & John (Wellington), and Jo & Paul (Auckland). Adored Nana of Cameron and Frances, Olivia, and Ben and Charlotte. A special thanks to the team at Awatere Care Centre for their extraordinary level of care. Messages to PO Box 27-047, Wellington 6141. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held for Elizabeth.
'Safe in the arms of her
loving Saviour'
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 3, 2020.