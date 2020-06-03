WHITEHEAD, Elizabeth Ann

(nee Henderson):

On Saturday 30th May 2020 at Awatere Care Centre, Hamilton. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen & John (Wellington), and Jo & Paul (Auckland). Adored Nana of Cameron and Frances, Olivia, and Ben and Charlotte. A special thanks to the team at Awatere Care Centre for their extraordinary level of care. Messages to PO Box 27-047, Wellington 6141. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held for Elizabeth.

'Safe in the arms of her

loving Saviour'







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store