SUTTON,
Elizabeth Amy (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Dave. Loved and cherished Mum of Martin and Lil (Perth), David and Wendy (Perth), Margaret and Trevor (Greymouth), Robert and Glenis (Hamilton) & Stephen and Sandie (Hamilton). Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Robin (dec), Molly (dec), Ronald and Gloria. Special thanks to Dr Hamish Seaton, the district nurses, and the hospice nurse for their wonderful care and support.
We love you and miss
you heaps.
A service for Betty will be held at St Peter's Church Hall, 48 Bow Street, Raglan, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Make-A-Wish New Zealand, PO Box 8029, Symonds St, Auckland 1150 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Sutton family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020