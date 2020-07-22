ROBERTS, Elizabeth Joan
(nee Lockhart):
Joan passed away peacefully, in the presence of family on Monday, 20th July 2020 after a short illness, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Russell, dearly beloved mother of Catherine, Michael & Angela and mother-in-law to Lance, Vicki & Stephen. Loved and devoted Grandmother to Sarah, Kaitlin, James, William, Alex, Jordan & Abbey. Loved daughter of the late Frank & Christina and sister of the late Alan & Barbara. Cherished sister-in-law of Avril, Keith & Jeanette, John & Jill, Mollie and the late Edgar, Kym & families.
Thank you Mum for
your unconditional love,
your gentle kindness and
your caring nature.
You will forever be
in our hearts.
A Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 58 Silverdale Road Hamilton, on Friday, July 24th at 1.30pm. Our special thanks to Doctor Tan and the wonderful staff at Waikato Hospice for their dedicated care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service or online to Donate - Hospice Waikato.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020