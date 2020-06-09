Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Elizabeth Anne (Anne)

(nee Mackay):

Passed away at Waikato Hospital on June 6th 2020, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of John, and kindest mother of Murray, Kenneth, Annette and Heather; mother-in-law of Catriona, Teresa, David and Lindsay; loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Cambridge Health and Community Centre, 22a Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Thursday 11th June at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. A special thank you to the staff and doctors of Ward A3, Waikato Hospital for their dedicated care and attention. Communications to Milne Family, c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3434. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online.







