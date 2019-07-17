LAW, Elizabeth Joy (Betty):
Peacefully with family at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay on Sunday, 14th July 2019. In her 90th year. Loved and devoted wife to the late John. Loved and cherished mother to Jeffrey and Stella, Brian and Louise, Jeanette and Jack. Much loved Gran/Nana to Rachael, Wade (dec), Justene, Cassandra, Gabriel, Lewanna, Maria, Steve and her 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 19th July 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Law family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 17, 2019