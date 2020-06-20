HENDERSON,

Elizabeth Forbes

(Liz) (nee Grattan):

Born 4th August 1943, Aberdeen Scotland. Died 19th June 2020 peacefully at home in Mount Maunganui surrounded by her family, aged 76. A much loved wife to Fraser, mum to Sheena, Fiona and Maree, and grandma to her eight grandkids whom she adored (Ava, Finn, Oscar, George, Lily, Monty, Renny and Aila).

She will be deeply missed.

Mum displayed her strength, quiet resolve and cheeky wit right to the end.

A huge thank you to those who cared for her and for us as a family in her final days. In particular the wonderful team at Waipuna Hospice and Louise from Vision West. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice. Funeral to be held at 2.00pm on Wednesday 24th June at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga.





