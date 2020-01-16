HENARE,
Elizabeth Ngati Maria (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Raeburn Lifecare, Leamington, on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother of Alison, John (Manie), Murray (Jackie), Natalie, Cindy, Gerald (Ged), Ada, Thomas, Dean and the late Maraine, and their families. Treasured Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, 18th January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Henare Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020