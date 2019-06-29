HEARD, Bet (Elizabeth):

Passed away peacefully at Matariki, aged 86 years. Dearly loved sister of Mary (deceased), Sue and brother John (deceased). Very special aunt of Campbell, Geoff and John. Bet was a long time PE teacher at Waikato Dio and will be fondly remembered by many of the girls. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Matariki for their care. Very special thanks to her long time friend Karen for the love and support she gave to Bet especially toward the end when her health was failing. According to her wishes, a private cremation has been held. Any correspondence to PO Box 317-055, Hobsonville, Auckland 0664.





