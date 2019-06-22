GARDINER,
Elizabeth Anne (Liz):
Passed away on 21st June 2019 surrounded by love and family, aged 65 years. Very missed by Murray, Marie and Tony Ash, Alisa and Simon Bunker, and grandchildren Baillie, Jaymee, Anthony, and Makayla.
"A life well lived with
laughter and love."
A celebration of Liz's life will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 25th June 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Gardiner family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019