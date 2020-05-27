FISHER, Elizabeth (Beth)
(nee Gibbison):
Born 2 March 1929, died in her sleep at Tauranga, on 21 May 2020, aged 91 years. Daughter of the late Bob and Win Gibbison, of Kauroa/Raglan; loved wife of Ian Andrew Fisher (d.1994); loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and William, and Noeline; Beth to Pamela and the late Joe; Nan to Brendan and Janine. Lived in Roxburgh, Henderson, Te Atatu South, and retired to Mt Maunganui. Ex-staff of Henderson and Wellesley St Post Offices, and Postmistress at Greenlane Hospital and St. Lukes Post Offices. An excellent golfer at Huapai and Omanu Golf Clubs. As Beth wanted, a private service has been held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park, Tauranga. The Family thanks BUPA Cedar Manor and Elliotts Funeral Services, Tauranga, for their assistance and support. Messages to Fisher Family, PO Box 12278, Thorndon, Wellington 6144 or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2020