CAPPER,
Elizabeth Winifred (Liz):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, 7th March 2020. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Kevin, Karen & Brian. An amazing Nana to 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge on Friday, the 13th of March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Capper Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020