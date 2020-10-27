SAUNDERS, Eliza Grace:
Passed away peacefully at Malyon House, Mt Maunganui, on 25 October 2020. Eldest daughter of Ted & Faith Saunders, and sister of Amy (Te Puke), Arthur (deceased), Harold (Blenheim), and Jackson (deceased). Aunt and Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Te Puke Methodist Church, Oroua St, Te Puke, on Thursday 29 October at 9.00am, followed by interment at the Te Mata Cemetery at 1.30pm. Refreshments will be available at the Te Mata Hall (775 Te Mata Road, Raglan) prior to the interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Camp Quality would be appreciated and may be left at the service https://www.campquality.org.nz/get-involved/donate/. All messages to the Saunders Family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 27, 2020