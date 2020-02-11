ROEST,
Elisabeth Christina Maria:
Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Home, Hamilton, on 9th February 2020, aged 99. Dearly loved wife of the late Anthonius (Tom) and mother of Margaret, Elisha, Anton, Harry, Fred (dec) and Ben; grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Assisi Chapel, Matangi, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, followed by interment at Newstead Cemetery. Communications to Anton at 0210461602 or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 11, 2020