POORTMAN,
Elisabeth Anna Maria (Lisa)
(nee Borst):
17.5.1926 – 28.04.2020
Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Kees (dec). Loving and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mariette (Hamilton – formerly of Auckland), Peter & Noi (Auckland), Cynthia & Warren Bunn (Ruakaka), Linda & Paul Roe (Christchurch). Loving Oma of Jenni & Scott, Nick & Alicia, Alex, Geoffrey, Kieren and Martyn, and Great-Oma of Isabelle, Jacob and Arya Rose. Much loved daughter of Alida and Petrus Borst (both dec), and sister and sister-in-law of Wil and Alie (both dec), Ans and Tia (dec) and sister-in-law of Mary and Freek (dec) (all of the Netherlands).
R.I.P. Mum
'Rust in Vrede'
A private Requiem Mass and burial will be held, and friends and family will be able to view this by contacting [email protected] Sincere thanks to the nurses, caregivers and wonderful team at Atawhai Assisi for your outstanding devotion and care of Lisa. Communications to the Poortman family, c/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 30, 2020